What a joke — $900 billion for American citizens in the COVID-19 relief bill, but just $600 per citizen.

Meanwhile, billions for foreign aid, including “gender programs” in Pakistan and other stuff of less priority.

Our country is going down. Why? Pork put in every bill. I’m sure every Democrat will laugh at this. Wake up. It is time to spend our tax dollars on us first.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strikes again. She essentially admitted that she wouldn’t give aid to suffering Americans until after the election. Also, remember this from 2010: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”

This is why I believe taxpayers lose faith in the politicians.

Regarding the COVID-19 relief bill, President Donald Trump said, “Why would politicians not want to give people $2,000, rather than only $600? ... Give our people the money!”

I can’t understand why our country is going bankrupt, yet we are still giving out foreign aid.

John Nickle

Manheim Township