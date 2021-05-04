While paying their 2020 federal income taxes — of which the War Resisters League says 48% supports the military — might U.S. taxpayers consider the following?

During 2020, world military expenditures increased to $1.981 trillion — with the outlays of the three leading military powers comprising 55% of the global total. The U.S. government increased its military spending to $778 billion in 2020, retaining the top spot among war-preparation funders.

The Chinese government hiked its military spending to $252 billion, while the Russian government raised its military outlay to $61.7 billion.

What could have been done to alleviate the existence of worldwide poverty if, during 2020, the world’s mightiest military powers had not poured nearly $2 trillion into preparations for war?

The vast resources used for the military buildup could have bankrolled other programs that would have substantially improved the lives of world citizens. The National Priorities Project indicates that the U.S. annual military budget could fund 10 million clean energy jobs or health care for 208 million adults.

Why does the building of the mightiest military forces in world history have greater appeal to the governments of the United States, China and Russia than meeting human needs? Are increasing preparations for war by these nations —mostly designed to destroy one another — the best these governments can do as their populations sink into widespread poverty, disease and death?

Urge your congresspersons to enact the Religious Freedom Peace Tax Fund legislation!

Harold A. Penner

Akron