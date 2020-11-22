Political contributions throughout the country reached all-time highs in this recent election. Am I the only person who thinks it is hypocritical in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, high unemployment and lower-income workers being adversely affected that politicians spend excessive amounts to get elected?

There are endless demands on food banks, homeless shelters, affordable housing and other basic needs that are underfunded during this time.

Let’s look at some facts. In the 2018 congressional race, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and challenger Jess King spent a combined $3.6 million.

Janet Diaz’s campaign raised $1.5 million this year in her failed attempt to unseat state Sen. Scott Martin.

And in South Carolina, Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised $87 million in his failed attempt to defeat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. It was the largest amount ever spent in a nonpresidential campaign. The total money spent nationally on the 2020 election was about $14 billion.

It’s time for reform. What if every dollar contributed over $500,000 was divided, with 50% going to the candidate and 50% supporting the underprivileged? Seems like a reasonable idea to me.

Robert Simons

Warwick Township