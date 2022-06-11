For those of us who do not regularly (or ever) read the sports page or news online, I would like to ask this: What in the world is wrong with us?

People around the globe are starving. Children are orphaned. Many illnesses still need a cure. Yet no one seems to blink at the amount athletes are paid.

While glancing at a sports article, I read about the new golf league — the LIV Golf series. It is run by Saudi Arabians, and they have already recruited Phil Mickelson for $200 million and Dustin Johnson for about $150 million.

Good for the Saudi Arabians. But look at the money. It has always bothered me that sports owners pay exorbitant amounts to skilled and talented people.

Please do not misunderstand. I appreciate people’s talents, but strongly believe that they can live a really great life on less money — leaving more money to be given to agencies and organizations that help those in need.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township