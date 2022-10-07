Does anyone else think the amount of money spent on political campaigns is obnoxious and obscene?

What it tells me is that there is a lot of money out there that could be spent curing cancer, feeding the hungry, helping the homeless — and the list goes on and on.

But I believe the ugly truth is that the rich decide who wins or loses an election. The rich decide who lives and who dies by making health insurance too expensive for the average citizen. The rich decide whether you will be homeless based on wages that don’t keep up with inflation.

Quite honestly, I would like to see each political candidate have the same amount of money to use for campaigns to keep it even and keep it real.

In the 2020 election, campaign expenditures totaled over $14 billion. Let me repeat that — over $14 billion in one year. And that’s probably a drop in the bucket for the elite 1%.

Where have we gone wrong as a society that says the rich will rule the world? I’m not saying we should all share the wealth, but it seems priorities are a bit skewed.

Mary Freisher

Providence Township