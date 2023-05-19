The School District of Lancaster taught me in the 1950s and 1960s that Congress created and passed legislation to improve life and protections for United States citizens. When did it discontinue this process? The congressional members’ efforts to support the daily slaughter of innocent men, women, children and babies of all nations is their daily offering to their God of power and money.

I heard the pathetic Texas Gov. Greg Abbott say recently that he’d address the anger and violence seen in mass shootings by addressing mental health. Not the guns.

Folks, we need to remove from Congress those who fail to support stronger gun controls.

There is too much hate and anger in our country. Why? We are Americans created from good stock; we can and must do better.

Former President Donald Trump is also a problem. He is a liar and a criminal. If by some chance he is reelected, good people will suffer, and we may possibly suffer the loss of our freedom. I believe he is capable of sending support to the Russians and Vladimir Putin.

May God bless our troops and may he bless the United States of America.

James D. Hamaker

Lancaster