Is it not time to stop featuring news stories about the Miller family of Manheim Township?

The lead story on the front page of the Feb. 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Who is Claire Miller?”) contained, in my view, not one word of news.

The family has suffered enough, effectively having lost two daughters. On top of this, social media have brutalized the parents. Give it a rest!

If you insist on feature stories about this tragedy, I suggest you place them further back in the paper.

Edgar L. Grove

West Lampeter Township