The Aug. 5 letter “Esh should serve a longer term” prompted me to take the issue of animal abuse a step further. I am still seething after reading the July 9 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Owner confused after dog shot.”

Since 2014, there have been a rash of nationwide incidents concerning police shootings and brutality toward family dogs. Do you remember when a state trooper shot and killed a Wrightsville-area man’s dog in 2014?

After reading the July 9 article, I am also confused! The dog’s owner said the dog “was restrained and wagging his tail when an officer drew his sidearm and fatally shot the dog in the head.”

Yet the secondary headline stated that the shooting was the officer’s “last resort” while trying to capture a loose pet. The dog was not listed on Pennsylvania's dangerous dog registry.

The circumstances surrounding this heinous act leave me with questions:

— Did this officer know how to spot a truly aggressive dog?

— Was there something about the officer’s stance that made the dog feel threatened? (Growling and barking are normal canine responses.)

— Was the dog provoked to make him fearful?

— Ever hear of pepper spray?

— Whatever happened to “protect and serve”? I’m sure the dog’s owner felt neither protected nor served.

Any attempt to justify this cruelty would hold no credibility in my eyes. Though I know police officers who are decent and honest, it’s shootings like this that diminish my faith in, and respect for, law enforcement.

In my view, it’s high time for police training to provide mandatory, extensive education and training in canine behavior, using a certified animal behavior specialist, so that officers can effectively and humanely deal with dogs.

The vast majority of domestic dogs pose no lethal threat if approached and handled correctly. If you deal with dogs in your profession, you must be educated.

Ignorance is not acceptable and, most assuredly, guns are never the answer!

Donna M. Dinger

West Cocalico Township