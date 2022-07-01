Why do some vehicles pass, then cut in front without using a turn signal? That applies to the highways and town roads.

Why do some vehicles follow me on a highway, not even a car length’s away, in the “slow” lane? Have the laws changed over the years?

Why are people allowed to walk in the middle of Route 30 near the buffet restaurant? I saw two young people slowly walking in the middle of the road like they were on a back road.

Why aren’t police or other officials putting up signs about about there being no walking on the roads? I guess they can’t stop everyone who is disobeying the laws — they’d need an army to do that.

Why are drivers allowed to disobey the laws? Are there no traffic laws in this state? There don’t appear to be.

Why are people allowed to keep dogs in rabbit hutches?

Why are people allowed to keep dogs in hutches raised off the ground, in the sun?

Why aren’t animals — God’s creatures — considered worthy of him by some people? Why do some people not know, or not care, that all animals feel pain? Whether it’s physical pain caused by the sun or mental pain from being cooped up in a wire cage or hutch with no grass to roll on or walk on, it’s all pain that can and should be prevented.

Why?

Too many whys go unanswered.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township