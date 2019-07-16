Forcefully separating Christian children from their Christian parents is called government-sanctioned kidnapping. Imprisoning the parents, deporting them, and putting the children up for adoption are some of the horrific acts of the Trump administration. These acts are encouraged and defended by Fox News, other conservative news and the Republican Party. Clearly, these acts are un-Christian and un-American.
Escaping violence for safety, these children are not unlike baby Jesus escaping Bethlehem into Egypt. Trump’s acts are reminiscent of King Herod.
Our president and his party can be defined by greed and cruelty. If you like the greed/money that the stock market and the tax cuts are making for you, you love him. If you are affected by the cruelty toward these migrant families who are requesting asylum, you are appalled. The dichotomy of this administration is clear: Greed and cruelty. These emotions will decide the 2020 election.
The problem is that too many Americans are content with their greed. Rising stocks, tax cuts and economic growth make us complacent about the cruelty of this administration. We ignore the cruelty, satisfied in our lives and unempathetic toward asylum-seekers.
We should care about these migrant children and families because they are like baby Jesus and his holy family seeking asylum. We should develop our empathy toward their situation by making ourselves knowledgeable. We should stop judging them by calling them illegal, which is grounded in a superiority complex and racial prejudice. They are the living we are commanded to love.
Ajay Marwaha
East Lampeter Township