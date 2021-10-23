At the time Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, I was reading a science-fiction book in which reality was up for grabs.

Talk about life imitating art!

The Trump administration dealt in “alternative facts,” such as Trump winning the 2016 popular vote over Hillary Clinton and Trump having a bigger inauguration crowd than President Barack Obama.

Now, even though Trump is out of office, some of his followers continue to believe the “alternative facts.” Trump lost the popular vote in the 2020 election by over 7 million votes, so please don't spend more taxpayer money on pointless investigations.

The COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective. There is no reason not to get vaccinated and not to wear a mask during inside gatherings.

Too many people seem to be living in an alternate universe and don't do these things. In the grocery store I was in the other day, most of the people, including the employees, were not masked. The pandemic will never end with this attitude; some people think their “personal freedom” is more important than the health of society.

Let's face reality. Get over Trump's loss and do your part in ending the pandemic.

Turk Pierce

New Holland