We’re facing teacher, police and nurse shortages. We have a bloated national debt, thanks to both parties.

Growing food insecurity. Crumbling infrastructure. Staffing shortages of all kinds. The highest rate of mass shootings in the world.

Yet, according to politicians, the media and social media, the biggest challenges facing us are inappropriate books, people’s sexual orientation and being “woke.”

We’re better than this, America! Unfortunately neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump is the answer.

Marc Paul

East Petersburg