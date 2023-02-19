Often when there is another high-profile mass shooting in the United States, as was the case Feb. 13 at Michigan State University, we hear that a motive has not yet been determined.

This seems to indicate that once we know why the shooter pulled the trigger — once we are told why — then somehow the massacre was “justified.” What sense does that make?

In my view, there is one simple reason why we have had 71 mass shootings already in our country this year, through Wednesday, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It is because we have too many guns and guns are too easily accessible! We have more guns than people in the United States. We have 120.5 firearms for every 100 people living in America. What sense does it make?

In 2020, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number includes gun murders and suicides, and unintentional or accidental deaths by guns.

We need an intervention to stop our addiction to guns. When are we going to put an end to this nonsense?

Suzanne Schaudel

Manheim Township

