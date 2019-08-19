First of all, thanks to all the truck drivers who try your best to be safe on the road. We appreciate you and your services. However, there is a small percentage of you who frighten me! At least four times in the past several months, I have been rounding a curve with a tractor-trailer truck coming the other way. (I am not talking about a truck needing the requisite extra room to make a right-hand turn at an intersection.) The truck crossed the double yellow line and forced me off the road onto the shoulder.
It just happened again. A truck coming toward me in the northbound lane went over the center yellow line by what looked to be at least 2 feet. I shudder to think what would have happened if there had been no shoulder for me to go off on.
Drivers, you may say your trucks are bigger and need more room. Then how is it that I’ve only been noticing this “road hogging” in the past several months? I’ve been driving for four decades! And I don’t think trucks have increased in size since then.
Please, truck company owners, urge your drivers to be more cautious. When tons of metal and freight collide with a much smaller vehicle, the results are almost always disastrous and tragic.
And I don’t want anyone to be the victim of such a tragedy.
Cheryl Weber
Brecknock Township