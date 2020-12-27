Why did so many people think they could elect a six-time-bankrupt businessman with no government experience, couple it with a scorched-earth approach to leaving office and think it would end well?

This president has seemingly been crying fraud as far back as 2016. And he once proudly announced that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose votes.

The sad part is how many believed — and still believe — his narrative. Our nation has bigger problems than a bruised ego. And our government — the GOP in particular — needs to get back to business.

Pamela Chillas

East Hempfield Township