Truly pathetic. That was the reaction from my wife and I when we looked at the top story on the front page of the April 10 Sunday LNP: a story about the 140 years of history of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire.

This came at a moment when history was made in the United States. The first Black woman was confirmed for the U.S. Supreme Court, and all it garnered that weekend from LNP was a news story on the bottom of the April 9 front page. Wow! How sad.

Matt Morgan

Elizabeth Township