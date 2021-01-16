Now that President Donald Trump has possibly reached the nadir of his corrupt presidency, we see the enablers leaving his sinking ship.

It’s pathetic to see some of Trump’s cheerleaders being appalled at his behavior in January 2021. Where have they been? This nefarious administration has been, in my view, degenerate since Jan. 20, 2017. It has trashed good governance and seemingly ignored any citizen who wasn’t a member of its cult.

The failure of the attempted coup encouraged by Trump is not to be celebrated. I believe it is merely the first salvo of the “True Believers” who embrace the big lie of an “unfair election.” There must be consequences. The Trump apostates and their crocodile tears are dissolute.

Margaret Kistler

Manheim Township