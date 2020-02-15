According to a widely repeated legend, a major American newspaper actually printed Mark Twain’s obituary, and when Twain was told about this by a reporter, he quipped: “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”
In a Jan. 4 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Tony Wang searches for new site”), it was reported that a hotel company wants to buy the space we rent for Tony Wang’s Chinese Restaurant, 2217 Lincoln Highway East.
Many think we are gone!
We are open for business!
The property is not sold.
We are here — still yummy!
Come on in!
Tony and Patricia Wang
Tony Wang’s
Chinese Restaurant