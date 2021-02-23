We can all feel the deep political divide in our country. It is palpable and profoundly unsettling. But despite the heightened political division, despite what feels like a world of difference between us, we need one another.

To actualize the best version of America, we need to find equilibrium, value and mutual benefit between the two dichotomies, despite how the pendulum continues to swing wider and wider. We, as a society, thrive only one way — together.

The left, known for its social enrichment, recognizes that neglecting the vulnerable and underrepresented and ravaging our natural resources are signs of a morally bankrupt society.

The right, known for its financial savvy, recognizes that overlooking fiscal instability and leaving behind a mountain of national debt for our descendants are signs of a financially irresponsible society.

So why not lean into our shared strengths? Why not value, uplift and accommodate the importance of the work on both sides? We cannot do the imperative work to advance society without funding and financial solvency. We cannot “make America great” until we do the difficult work of dismantling racial injustice, bigotry and xenophobia and come to a mutual understanding that America is still young, we have made many mistakes and we have an ongoing responsibility to acknowledge our failings and do better.

I am not ready to “burn the bridge” between fellow Americans I don’t agree with, as hard as it may be right now. Because, like it or not, we need one another.

Emily Fritz

Lancaster