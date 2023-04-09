My daughter is completing her third year as a teacher in the Philadelphia public school system. She is a dedicated and skilled professional and works hard to teach her students, who are primarily young teenagers who live in an underserved community.

She must also be their protector. She has had to take active-shooter training and practice the elements of “run, hide, fight” as a regular part of her duties. She has been through two lockdowns as a result of unauthorized intruders within her school, and she knows the importance of a ballistic panel and silencing cellphones.

This is just another aspect of being a teacher in the United States that our society and elected leaders feel is an acceptable burden for them to bear. Thank you, teachers; our nation depends on you to protect our children’s lives.

David Wood

Manheim Township