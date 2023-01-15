I have a couple of questions for one of your regular letter writers, who wrote yet another letter recently claiming that the only way to save our country from decline is to turn back to God (“America needs a heart transplant,” Jan. 8 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

I’m sure the writer’s intentions are good, but making this claim is no more helpful than saying we would all be healthier if we would just eat better. It’s obvious to all, but difficult to execute.

So, my first question: What concrete steps would be necessary for us to pull this off in our complex society of various spiritual beliefs?

My second and more important question: To which God are we supposed to turn back? Is it the angry, vengeful God who has become so popular within conservative circles that hold contempt for certain groups of people and for those who don’t agree with their political beliefs? Or is it the loving, peaceful God who instructs us to love our neighbor as ourselves, not to judge others and to treat others as we would want to be treated?

I fear the writer’s response would be the former, which explains why “turning to God” is not the simple solution to society’s ills that he is touting.

Just as the word “patriot” has recently been distorted to mean something it is not, what it means to be a “Christian” has also been hijacked and corrupted. In my view, this is precisely why interest in organized religion is declining. People see the hypocrisy and want nothing to do with it.

Michael Sullivan

Elizabethtown