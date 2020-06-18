You don’t vote? I don’t need to know why. This is not a country that makes it a legal requirement to do so. But I would like to make a request of you before you decide you aren’t going to vote this year, either.

Watch the 2014 movie “Selma.” See the courage of people who marched so everyone could vote and then tell them, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

Read about the suffragette movement. See the daring of women who spoke out so women could vote and then tell them, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

Learn about the 1964 murders of civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman, who died trying to help register people to vote, and tell them, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

Educate yourself about all the sacrifices made in the past and present to ensure that Americans of all races, all creeds, all economic statuses, all genders, have the opportunity to cast their votes and then ask yourself if you still want to say, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

(I lived in Lancaster for over 40 years before moving to Florida. I am so proud of all those marching in Lancaster!)

Susan Costley

Winter Park, Florida