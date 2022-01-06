To all those who are anti-vaccination and anti-mask: How many United States COVID-19 deaths are acceptable to you? More than 500,000? More than 800,000? Maybe 1 million? Because we have already passed 830,000 deaths in the United States. Are they acceptable to you because the victims are primarily older people and people with preexisting health conditions?

I had the unfortunate experience of having COVID-19 right before the vaccine was available to me. It was a terrible experience, but I survived. Many others are not so lucky. I would have gladly gotten the vaccine to avoid what I went through.

Are you too busy listening to politicians and other hustlers pushing their anti-vaccine and anti-mask agendas? Some politicians want to keep you angry and scared so that you keep sending campaign donations to them (while they have been quietly vaccinated themselves). The other hustlers are trying to sell bogus cures, either directly or indirectly through friends and relatives.

Since you will seemingly not believe the science right in front of your nose, do not go to the hospital or the doctor when you catch COVID-19. For that matter, don’t use your car, your cellphone or your television — because all of those things were brought to you by science.

While you are screeching about your rights and simultaneously forcing your selfishness on others, take some time to remember those who have died.

Brian Resh

Martic Township