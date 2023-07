Shame on you for throwing your 8-week-old kitten out of your car on South Queen Street in Lancaster. I saw the kitten, stopped and picked her up. Her eyes were swollen eyes shut and her body was bruised.

I took your kitten to the doctor. One hour later, we had eye drops and medicine at the cost of $71, plus $25 for food. A week later, the kitten could see again and was improving. My wife loves her. We will keep her.

Danny Scheurich

Millersville