In my view, the moment our focus is on equal outcomes rather than equal opportunities, we have lost our way.

How can this be? Let’s take the racial composition of the incarcerated (those in jail). Multiple studies show that about 33% of the U.S. prison population consists of African Americans, while African Americans compromise only about 12% of the U.S. population.

Let’s assume that this disparity is totally a result of racial discrimination. What should be done about it? The most important question, in my view, is: “Are there any totally innocent people in jail?”

Our justice system is supposedly designed so that this never happens. However, there may need to be confirmation of this fact. I think that we can all agree that such an injustice is quite rare, but for purposes of this discussion, let’s assume that there are no totally innocent people in jail.

Therefore, the conclusion is this: To stay out of jail, do not commit a crime.

In my view, it really should not matter to African Americans whether there are some white people who would be in jail if they were Black and had committed the same criminal act.

Getting all criminals justly prosecuted is another matter. The fact remains: Do not commit a crime if you do not want to go to jail. In fact, if there is a higher likelihood — based on your skin color — that you would go to jail if you do commit a crime, you only have a greater incentive to not commit a crime.

John Forry

Manor Township