Tax and spend, tax and spend. It’s no big thing for President Joe Biden. (He is the greatest president we ever had, but you probably already know that.)

Meanwhile, we the people have to decide what bills we pay and what ones we don’t because of inflation.

Just two quotes on inflation, about which the Democrats could seemingly care less:

— “When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident.” — President Ronald Reagan.

— “No nation has ever taxed itself into prosperity.” — Rush Limbaugh.

And remember that it’s not your money — it was the government that helped you make it. I believe it was President Barack Obama who said something to that effect.

Sleep well, my friends. The government will take care of everything. It’s called socialism.

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township