I am horrified by the vitriolic theories heaped upon us by the politicians, press and leftists. No subject remains unscathed.

Former President Donald Trump has been outdone by President Joe Biden, who insists that the border is secure, even while immigrants continue to enter the United States illegally. The camera contradicts Biden’s lies.

This is only one of the falsehoods that I believe are promoted by Biden, who promised us united, moderate policies.

Prices of commodities fluctuate while Democrats argue about the recession and inflation. Is the U.S. really buying resources from countries that we consider to be our enemies?

Will I be obligated to pay for the education of wannabe students who don’t want to fulfill the loan contracts they signed?

Right now, I am most infuriated by the issue of gender identity. I have great sympathy for the teenagers whose participation in sports (and life, in general) is complicated by issues surrounding their self-identity.

However, hearing reports that some small children are being introduced to what I view as ridiculous examples of gender identity, I ask: What is the point of this?

So, what is happening in Lancaster County schools to our youngest? Are the day cares, kindergartens and primary grades presenting this topic to the most impressionable of our family members?

I urge every parent to glean knowledge of their children’s daily learning. Is the worst happening? Stop it! Prevent it! Our kids have enough to contend with as they grow up! They do not need to be subjected to what I view as an irrational infusion of thoughts on gender identity.

Peggy Atkins

East Hempfield Township