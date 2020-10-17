After watching the boorish behavior of President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate, one has to wonder about his upbringing. Did either of his parents ever talk with him about behaving decently or backing off all the self-praise?

It’s a shame the president didn’t have a Pennsylvania Dutch mother who could have explained the meaning of the acronym SPS — self-praise stinks.

There’s a madness in the things the current president says and does. It was obvious, in my view, when he claimed years ago that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. It continues each time he calls American journalists the enemy of the people. And it’s a sign of total irrationality when he declines to agree to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election next month.

Trumps delights in assigning nicknames to people he doesn’t like — Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, Crazy Nancy and Shifty Schiff. Therefore, I’ve selected a nickname that the president’s buddies can call out to him on the golf courses. It’s Donald Doofus. If you’re not familiar with the term, look it up. It describes the current occupant in the White House perfectly.

Robert Balthaser

Lebanon