President Donald Trump, many of us are as tired of you as we are of COVID-19.

We are weary of your self-aggrandizement. We are tired of your vindictiveness and your hate-filled tweets. We are tired of the punishment that you inflict on those you perceive as being disloyal when they speak reality and truth. We are tired of your divisiveness that is tearing our country apart. It seems that you feed your narcissistic ego by turning people against one another.

And we are so tired of your lies and your crazy conspiracy theories. You have cared little about the grave problems that confront our nation. When our nation has cried out for your help, you have chosen to play a round of golf. It has seemingly always been about you and what would benefit you personally. The idea of serving someone other than yourself seems beyond your comprehension.

Your greatest responsibility as president has always been to provide for the security of the people of this once-great nation. And at that you have failed miserably.

So please give up your slash-and-burn tactics to overturn Joe Biden’s election. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud! That is reality! You have been fired by nearly 80 million people. The most honorable thing that you can do now is to go quietly and take your scared Republican accomplices with you. I fear that’s a dream, though. You seem so incapable.

Steve Cooke

Landisville