I’m tired of politicians telling me what’s good for me. I’m old enough to figure that out myself, and more people should.

I’m tired of the governor trying to tax, tax, tax. Let’s start paying for things using the reserve fund — the “slush fund” — in Harrisburg. Some lawmakers have seemingly abused their expense accounts; someone needs to audit them independently every month.

I’m tired of billions of dollars of tax money going into the hands of foreign governments, while those governments are criticizing and disparaging the United States.

I’m tired of the U.S. thinking it has to pay the most for all the problems in the world. What was the United Nations formed for?

I’m tired of seeing some politicians falling all over the people coming into this country illegally and seemingly giving them everything they want — while we have homeless veterans, women, men and children living on our streets. It’s also a slap in the face to all those who came to the U.S. the right way.

I’m tired of some politicians seemingly thinking they are god-like. They are public servants and work for us — not for their parties and not for themselves. They made themselves rich off our backs and forgot what most people have to deal with.

I need to go rest now because I’m really tired.

Ralph Brightbill

North Cornwall Township

Lebanon County