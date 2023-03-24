Isn’t everyone tired of hearing every day for the past six years about how our twice-impeached former president behaved?

And now we are waiting breathlessly every day to see if he can wiggle out of multiple possible criminal indictments!

Meanwhile about 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that then-President Donald Trump incited.

Furthermore, when Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign-finance violations related to the Stormy Daniels fiasco and was sentenced to prison in 2018, Trump (referred to as “Individual No. 1” in the indictment) was never charged, apparently because he was the president.

Isn’t there something wrong with our justice system, which allows a rich man to endlessly mesmerize the nation?

I am having a hard time explaining our democracy to my international friends. I try to account for the millions of seemingly gullible voters and Republican leaders who still believe Trump’s lies.

In contrast, daily news about President Joe Biden is such a relief. He actually works, instead of Trump's golfing (often at Mar-a-Lago) at the cost of millions of dollars to taxpayers over the four years of his presidency.

Don Mast

New Holland