How long will this political circus go on? It is very tiring to hear the news about former President Donald Trump over and over.

“Put him in jail and throw away the key!” I used to think that was a cruel saying, but now I find it quite fitting. As I see it, it’s either jail or a psychiatric hospital for such an obnoxious man. How long will it take to finally convict him?

Now Trump’s lawyers have asked the judge to give them until 2026 to prepare his defense in one of the criminal cases. How “smart” are these lawyers? I know every accused person has a right to a defense but shouldn’t the volume of indictments and lawsuits, past and present, be sufficient to disqualify Trump from future office?

It is ridiculous how often we heard Trump shouting his many lies and false accusations over the years. He challenged those loyal to him to go and fight for him — and many were easily persuaded. (Sadly, many of those loyal to Trump seem to love playing “soldier.”)

For most of my adult life I was a Republican, but not since 2016. Most of the world thought Trump as president was a joke. I did, too, at the time. Unfortunately, it was not funny and it turned out to be embarrassing and dangerous. Shame on those who still support him, especially the so-called Christian groups. How could they?

Ursula deVere

New Holland