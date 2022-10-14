This is in response to the column by Christine Flowers published in the Oct. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Hostility toward anti-abortion activists is taken too far”).

Poor Flowers, whining about people who are anti-abortion actually having to “suffer” (being arrested in front of family) as a result of being charged with breaking the law!

I believe that she’s a hypocrite with no actual respect for life. When was the last time an abortion-rights advocate brutally murdered an anti-abortion protester, doctor, patient or clinic worker?

She refers to past murders committed by those who are anti-abortion as being perpetrated by “a statistically small number of us in the movement.” Yes, small and insignificant, right? Ask the grieving families and children of those killed how their lives were shattered.

I am so tired of what I view as Flowers’ righteous, patently idiotic rhetoric. But, I will say that I’m pleased that LNP | LancasterOnline publishes some of her syndicated columns. It stands as living proof that, despite her professional status as an attorney and writer, she is seemingly incapable of speaking the truth, showing compassion or crafting a logical argument.

Joanne Walcerz

Elizabethtown