This is in response to the Oct. 23 letter “Evangelical support for Trump.” Don’t equate President Donald Trump to former President Bill Clinton. One is humane and one is inhuman (children in cages, racism, narcissism, loudmouth).
The letter writer goes on to say that Trump is pro-life. When have Christians cared about the lives of other people’s children? Back in the day, Christians were persecuted and fed to lions because of their faith, but the pendulum has swung back the other way, and now it’s some Christians who are doing the persecuting.
It was white Christians who committed genocide on American Indians, who also prayed, but not in the name of Jesus Christ, so they had to go.
Again, it was white Christians who held up the Bible in one hand and the gun in the other hand to justify slavery, along with its brutality toward and rape of African Americans.
It was a Christian country that put Japanese Americans in internment camps under horrible conditions. Did they do that to German Americans when we where fighting Hitler? Even after German Americans had a rally at Madison Square Garden to support Adolf Hitler as he marched through Europe? No, because they were white.
Now it’s LGBT people, non-Christians and Christians with liberal views who are targeted.
Spare me your hypocrisy, for I call it as it really is: a disguise to hide your hatred for anybody who looks, acts or believes differently than you do.
Cynthia Van Whervin Kaplan
Manheim