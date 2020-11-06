This is in response to the Oct. 15 letter “Writer is wrong about racism.” I would like to ask the letter writer what she would propose to do to correct this terrible scourge of racism in Ephrata — proven only by the assertion that there are no people of color on the borough council, school department, police department and executive board of Ephrata National Bank.

Does she want us to bring people in by the truckload and put them in these positions? Has she looked at the population of our area recently? Where are the people whom we are “keeping out” of these positions? Has anyone attempted to obtain one of these positions and been turned away? And, if so, were they turned away because of their color or their qualifications?

I’ve lived in this section of Lancaster County my whole life; I rarely see a person of color in the area. Does that make me a racist for not seeing someone who is not here?

I don’t consider people by the color of their skin. I am so sick and tired of people blaming everyone for being racist. They seem to be unable to comprehend the idea that their very accusation of someone else makes them a racist themselves — if I’m forced to apply that distinction or definition.

I believe that letter writer owes us an apology.

Miriam Moore

Lititz