The same old continuously regurgitated Republican criticisms of President Joe Biden appeared in the Dec. 5 letter “America is back under Biden? No.”

Does the Republican Party send all of its Republican registered voters an emailed form “letter to the editor” that only needs the constituent’s signature and contact information before it gets sent along to a newspaper?

I view the Dec. 5 letter as the perfect example of the Republican Party’s total lack of ideas to make things better in this world. Seemingly all they have left is criticism. And Donald Trump.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon