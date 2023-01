In 1958, I was assigned to the U.S. Navy recruiting office in New York City. During this assignment, I was sent for journalism training in Great Lakes, Illinois.

What proved most useful were these rules. When you write an article, use the five Ws: who, what, when, where, why.

Write articles on a fifth grade level. Anything more challenging will lose the readers.

Keep it simple and to the facts.

Joe DeFranco

U.S. Navy (retired)

New Providence