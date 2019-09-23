Even though I am not a skittish driver, I am still uneasy when I am unable to see the face and eyes of an opposing or turning driver, confirming that he/she has seen me and is aware of my presence. The situation is worse when both passenger and driver’s side windows are tinted, because the car interior is then totally dark.
If I were a cyclist I would not just be uneasy but downright scared!
Our lawmakers must have, at one time, felt the same because there may still be a law or ordinance in existence that disallows dark driver’s-side windows.
I would like to write to someone who has the authority to make this issue part of the annual vehicle inspection. It’s simple, no-cost enforcement and a significant improvement to road safety for drivers and especially cyclists.
I cannot think of any valid arguments in favor of dark front windows. If people want to darken all the windows on their home, that’s fine. They own the home, but they do not own the road, they share it.
Mark K. Strassle
Manheim Township