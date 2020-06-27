I am writing about tearing down the statues. About flying the Confederate flag. About redesigning Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, Land O’Lakes, Mrs. Butterworth’s, Cream of Wheat, Colgate and Eskimo Pie.

This is all nonsense.

These statues and products have been around for years and have been OK. They are part of our history. So why change now?

Yes, you will say times change. No, people change.

At one time, we had George Jefferson calling Archie Bunker “whitey” on TV. Some people laughed and moved on. Now people want to fuss about every little thing. Maybe they should use their energy and intelligence for a better use — like making a vaccine for COVID-19.

All people matter, not just certain groups.

Well, what should we expect, with the lying, crude, rude, mean, disrespectful, bully, racist jerk who is president? What an image for the United States and the world.

Make America greater — Dump Trump 2020. (Actually, we have always been great.)

God bless America.

Shirley Rahe

East Donegal Township