The Associated Press article in the May 8 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline regarding sexual assault and the judgments all too commonly expressed by some members of the public was timely (“Clothes spotlight sex abuse in Amish, others”).

Statements or questions directed at a victim — such as “What were you wearing?” or “If you had been dressed more modestly, then you probably would never have been raped” — are really callous and thoughtless.

From my perspective, even if a person pays a sex worker for sex and then, before the act takes place, the sex worker declares, “Stop! I do not want to continue,” then the customer must cease and desist immediately, or else potentially be guilty of rape. In such a case, the customer’s only recourse is to ask the sex worker to have their payment returned in full.

If we as a society want to do our part to help end the scourge of sexual abuse and sexual assault, then everyone must accept the fact that “No!” should always mean “No.”

D. Michael Byler

Lititz