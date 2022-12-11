I recently had the amazing privilege to attend the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra’s production of the complete “Messiah” by George Handel.

It was a breathtaking praise and honor to the King of kings, Jesus Christ. Each person in the ensemble was outstanding. The sprightly tempo of the orchestra under the baton of chorus master William Wright made the runs seems undoable, but the chorus, soloists and orchestra provided clean and precise renditions of the sections such as “Why Do the Nations So Furiously Rage” and “His Yoke Is Easy.” The darker sections, such as “Surely He Has Borne Our Griefs” and “Since by Man Came Death” were presented with depth and solemnity.

The “Hallelujah” chorus, which is so overdone, was bright and new. It was a sparkling performance and time of worship for me.

What a gem the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is! Thank you all for this blessed presentation of the timeless “Messiah.”

Barbara Watts

Manheim Township