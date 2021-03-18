I was dismayed to see the front page of the March 12 LNP | LancasterOnline, featuring a story on the divisiveness of the has-been, liar in chief Donald Trump featured above the fold and prominently on Page A4.

Yet below the fold on the front page and on Page A9 was the coverage of President Joe Biden’s first prime-time address, which was centered on the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the somber recognition of the losses associated with the health crisis and encouraging vaccine news.

The newly elected president distinguished himself from his predecessor by centering his comments on us and not himself — all the while showcasing empathy and compassion.

The country has turned the page. It’s time for LNP | LancasterOnline to do likewise.

Matt Angello

Landisville