Regarding the Christmas controversy, the word itself has questionable origins. But the holiday does, also. Family get-togethers, mutual gift-giving and year-end celebrations are said to have pagan origins, even though there does not appear to be anything wrong with these.

The question is, what is Christmas to you?

The root word is Christ. I’ll explain the biblical origins.

Family get-togethers are recorded to originate in the Jewish tradition of the Year of Jubilee in Leviticus. Year-end celebrations with mutual gift-giving are recorded to originate in the Jewish book of Esther.

The modern holiday does have pagan aspects, including Santa Claus with his sleigh of eight reindeer. But not everything in these year-end celebrations is pagan. Celebrating the birth of God the Son into the world (that he created) as our Savior is not pagan, regardless of what time of year we celebrate it, according to the books of Matthew and Luke.

Paul told the Corinthians, “Whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God” (1 Corinthians 10:31). He also told the Colossians, “Whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him” (Colossians 3:17).

No, we’re not commanded to celebrate the birth of our Lord, but it’s certainly no sin to do it.

“If we have forgotten the name of the Lord our God, and stretched out our hands to another god, would God not search this out? For he knows the secrets of the heart’’ (Psalm 44:20-21).

Seth Carl

Lancaster