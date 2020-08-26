At first look, you might dislike President Donald Trump and his many imperfections. I agree with you, but take a second look.

When in recent history has a president seemingly upheld his campaign promises better than this one? Trump provided middle-class tax cuts and addressed excessive government regulation and red tape. He prioritized judicial reform, with about 200 federal judges, plus two Supreme Court appointments who will uphold the Constitution as written by the Founding Fathers.

Trump brought back American jobs that had gone overseas and moved America toward energy independence and away from reliance on the Middle East.

If you vote for the other candidate, you will, in my view, embrace all the evils of socialism. Why would you partner with all the evils in our society that eventually will bring down the wrath of God upon America?

Please join my wife and me and vote for Donald Trump in November. Think about it. Do you really want to promote socialism in America and support a candidate who seemingly condones all the evil practices of our day?

Elam Mast

West Lampeter Township