In an op-ed published in the Feb. 19 LNP | LancasterOnline, Ramesh Ponnuru asks “Why can’t Democrats work with Republicans?”

A major part of the answer is reported in the same edition, a few pages before. The headline of The Associated Press analysis is “Trump-McConnell feud threatens party.”

Perhaps it’s time for Americans, starting right here in Lancaster County, to increase their support for the Democratic Party and try something new for a change!

The party of Lincoln is no more. Republicans seem to have lost their way.

John Herr

Lancaster