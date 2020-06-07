I remember when I was younger and my single mother could not find a job for a while, so she had to rely on “relief” for a time. These were small cash payments. She still had to rely on “free stuff” such as “food stamps” to survive. In this period up until I started earning money through employment, I have always appreciated this help.

Today, I am glad to help the vast amount of people who need this assistance, using “my tax money.”

While using food stamps in the grocery stores, we watched as more prosperous people stared daggers at us as we proudly gathered our products for survival. In these times, my mother never had enough money to get her “nails done,” although she could occasionally squeeze out a couple dollars to get her hair styled. I could be wrong, but recently I thought that I observed some of those people from our relief period in lines that were giving “free food.” Also, a couple of other people I remember from earlier years I observed at the bank, getting “cash payments.” I probably was wrong at what I thought I saw; these people were in BMWs and Mercedes-Benzes. Surely, anyone with these types of automobiles do not need “public assistance.”

It took times like these to show such programs were always needed and anyone might use them, at any time! Can we finally ditch these code words? When work is available, most people will work (all races)!

Roger Culbreth Sr.

East Hempfield Township