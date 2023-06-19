My Sunday school teacher never taught me that you can justify your sins by identifying and pointing your finger at another sinner.

Is it too much to ask for voters and our Republican leaders to quit pointing fingers and answer “yes” or “no” to each of the following five statements?

— Jan. 6, 2021, was one of the best days in our country’s history.

— Ignoring requests from law enforcement is always a good policy.

— Paying people to hide your misdeeds is the best alternative.

— Inflating your assets to get a loan is a good business practice.

— It’s good practice to deflate your income and/or assets before paying taxes.

Those saying that our former president’s policies are more important than the person himself make it sound like the end justifies the means. I thought the guy who said and believed that was an autocratic communist, not a democracy-loving conservative Republican.

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township