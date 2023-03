As a faithful LNP | LancasterOnline reader, I want to thank the writer of the March 21 letter “Freedom of speech and consequences.” I have been mulling writing a similar letter and he did it so beautifully.

I am especially tired of seeing “woke” spouted by people — especially politicians — who don’t have a clue about what it means. Stop the stupid culture wars. We have so many other problems to solve that we need to tackle together.

Elaine Gross

West Lampeter Township