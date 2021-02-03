Enough! If Democrats aren’t fighting Republicans, then Republicans are fighting Democrats.

With this basic two-party system we seemingly will never be united. Stop worrying about the party; worry about people!

Let’s get over politics and get the vaccines going for COVID-19.

To the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors: Stop printing the hate letters that reference political parties. Those letters just get everyone riled up, no matter what their views are.

Politics will always be a divisive issue. It is never honest or fair. It’s just one group against another fighting for their ideas. We’ve had enough!

Jackie Rampulla

East Hempfield Township