How can anyone be afraid of Donald Trump? He was a game show host and, at the end of the show, he fired the weakest link. There is one thing he is good at: finding weak people he can manipulate to follow him instead of thinking for themselves.

What Trump manipulated people to do on Jan. 6 was the greatest slap in the face to the American people — and it just feeds his ego. That’s the bottom line.

If we don’t stick up for the law enforcement officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, we should all be ashamed.

We are not lambs, and I for one won’t be led to slaughter by all the people who continue to praise Trump (who is under investigation for so much).

What goes around comes around. I hope people will stand up to the bullies in this world — and there are a few. Those within the bullies’ own party should show the American people we want unity and indicate that if you’re not here for that, then go elsewhere.

Our leaders must step in and tell it like it is. Forget Trump, his ego and his hate.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown